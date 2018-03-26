NOTICE 2018-03-26 MINI FUTURES



LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL)



Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 49 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) with effect from 2018-03-27. The warrants will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=670472