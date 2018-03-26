Blood Screening Market is Projected to Reach $3.9 Billion at 10.2% CAGR Till 2024 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Blood Screening Market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3.9 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 10.2%. Blood Screening could be termed as the procedure by which the blood is scanned to test for a specific disease or condition. Though this procedure might be carried out for various causes; the most common reason includes the test for the Human Immunodeficiency [HIV] screening. The screening for pregnancy and the checking for the type of blood are also included. Screening of blood might also be required to check for things such as overall infections and cancer. Furthermore, the complete blood is cautiously screened for serious sicknesses such as HIV. Thereafter it is given to a blood bank.

The screening of the blood for an HIV is used to discover the existence of virus that initiates AIDS. HIV screenings are honestly correct; though it can take somewhere from three months to one year once disclosure of the virus happens in any person. People who test positive will be expected to be screened another time to confirm that the outcomes are correct. If a trial originates positive once again, the patient will be informed and treatment may get started.

Growing numbers of blood donations and blood donors, growing consciousness about preserving donated blood, growing occurrence of transferable illnesses, growing call for donated blood, rise in spending on fitness , growing acceptance of nucleic acid testing, technical developments in blood screening, growing alertness for fitness , and increasing number of initiatives by many administrations and government associations are a few important issues motivating the development of the global blood screening market size. Yet, composite controlling outlines for sanction, shortage of expert manpower, existence of another know-how like digital immunoassay associated with high original investment expenditure and operative costs of testing are the limiting issues for the development of the global blood screening market size.

North America leads the international market size for blood screening owing to technical progresses in blood screening methods and growing occurrence of transferable illnesses in the area. This market is estimated to display high progress in the following five years in Asia Pacific. India and China present the rapidly developing markets in Asia Pacific. The important motivating powers for the blood screening market in emerging nations are the huge group of patients, refining health care set-ups, growing disposable salary, increasing call for donated blood, and increasing government subsidy in the area.

Division by Technology, the market size is segmented into Transcription-mediated Amplification (TMA), Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Nucleic Acid Test (NAT). By Platform the market size is segmented into Colorimetric Immunoassay (CI), Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA). By Generation the market size is segmented into First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation, Fourth Generation & Above, Next-generation Sequencing (NGS), Western Blot Assay, Rapid Tests.

By Products and Services the market size is segmented into Enzymes and Polymerases, NAT Reagents & Kits, Reagents & Kits, Standards and Controls, Buffers, Nucleotides, and Solutions, Probes and Primers, ELISA Reagents & Kits, Immunosorbents, Labeling and Detection Reagents, Conjugates, Substrates, Sample Diluents and Wash Solutions, Controls, Other Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Rental Purchase, Outright Purchase, Software and Services.

By Ultimate Users, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Blood Banks. By Regions, the market is segmented into North America [U.S., Canada], Europe [Germany, France, Italy, England, Spain] Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific [China, India, Japan], Rest of Asia and rest of World. The main companies operating in the worldwide market of the Blood Screening Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company; Beckman Coulter, Inc., Grifols, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Roche Diagnostics, BioMérieux, Siemens Healthcare, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

