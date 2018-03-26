Scanning Electron Microscope Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion by 2022: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalscanning electron microscopes marketis expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for nanotechnology-based research and growing R&D innovation in application areas are anticipated to serve as key growth drivers.

Rapid growth witnessed in application areas such as semiconductors, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and nanotechnology globally are some the key factor responsible for the significant growth of SEM market.

Technological advancements in scanning electron microscopy (SEM) improves the quality control procedures of research laboratories in wide range of industries such as semiconductors, automobiles to pharmaceutical manufacturing. Scanning electron microscopy play a critical role in imaging and elemental analysis of products. However, the advanced SEMs offer advantages such as rapid analysis, compact size and efficient results with higher resolution and 3D imaging.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Application of SEM in pharmaceuticals is expected to account for over 30.0% share by 2022 owing to, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases leading to increased R&D expenditure and demand for digital microscopes in the fields of life sciences and medicine.

Application of SEM in automobiles is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR of over 11.0% over the forecast period. Increasing demand of SEM in surface observation, film thickness analysis and coating analysis is expected to drive demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market by 2022 at over 35.0%, due to the presence of world class manufacturers for scanning electron microscopes in this region and increasing usage of SEM for elemental analysis and imaging.

Growing demand for advanced scanning electron microscopes for the range of material research is expected to boost the SEM market in Latin America which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period.

which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. Some key players of this market include Bruker Corporation, Danish Micro Engineering (DME), FEI Company, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, JEOL Ltd., Leica Microsystems, Nanoscience Instruments, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Tescan Orsay Holding and Carl Zeiss .

. New product launches such as out-lens type thermal-electron gun scanning electron microscope by Hitachi High Technologies Corporation is also likely to serve as a viable sustainability strategy.

Grand View Research has segmented the global scanning electron microscopes market on the basis of end use and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) Electronics & Semi-conductors Automobiles Pharmaceuticals Steel & other metals Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



