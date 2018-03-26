

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) announced Monday the reinforcement of its strategic co-operation with Atos, a digital transformation company. The companies plan to accelerate their joint business until 2020 through an ambitious joint go-to-market plan and the strengthening of their joint innovation and investment program.



The program has been increased by 100 million euros, totaling 330 million euros - more than three times the original sum. This will further support the Siemens and Atos IoT MindSphere-Codex strategic co-operation as well as the joint go-to-market, the company noted.



The joint innovation and investment program aims to enhance Siemens and Atos' digital strategy and develop joint capabilities in Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, advanced IoT & connectivity services, cyber security and digital service technologies to support the digital transformation of their customers through an end-to-end IoT suite.



Since the start of the partnership in 2011 Siemens and Atos have achieved a joint order intake of 2.5 billion euros and significantly surpassed all expectations.



Roland Busch, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and member of the Board of Atos SE, said, 'The Alliance continued to deliver strong business results while addressing important digital and innovative technologies. We will further combine the strength of both companies and leverage the joint investment program to further expand our approaches in topics like Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence. It is also important for us to have Atos as a key ecosystem partner for MindSphere which comprehensively supports our ambitions.'



