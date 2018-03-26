London stocks opened slightly higher on Monday morning as dealmaking again dominated the corporate headlines as investors attempted to erase last week's losses. The FTSE 100 was up 17.55 points or 0.25% at 6,939.49, having fallen 3.3% the previous week. Blue chips were higher in spite of stronger sterling, which weighs against the index's predominance of overseas earnings, up 0.3% on the dollar to 1.4179 and 0.12% versus the euro to 1.1452. Aside from central bank speakers, there is not much ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...