sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,54 Euro		+0,04
+2,67 %
WKN: A0JKGM ISIN: GB00B0T4LH64 Ticker-Symbol: 1Y8 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GALLIFORD TRY PLC
GALLIFORD TRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GALLIFORD TRY PLC10,66+0,09 %
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED1,54+2,67 %