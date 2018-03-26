Infrastructure investor HICL Infrastructure Company has acquired an incremental 45% interest in the Priority Schools Building Programme North East Batch Project from Galliford Try, it announced on Monday. The FTSE 250 firm said the consideration of around £9m was funded from its revolving credit facility. As a result of the transaction, HICL now held a 90% interest in the project. "The project is a 25-year availability-based public-private partnership to design, build, finance and maintain six ...

