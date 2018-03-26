Cambridge Cognition has been awarded a major pharmaceutical clinical trial contract and a digital health catalyst grant from Innovate UK, collectively bringing a further £2.3m to the digital neuroscience company. The new clinical trial contract, originally expected in the last quarter of 2017, was seen as "significant contract" win for Cambridge Cognition. The multi-nation phase four clinical study is with an unnamed "leading pharmaceutical company" and is set to make a "material impact" on the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...