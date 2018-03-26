Utility company Pennon said it was on track to meet full year expectations but warned that its energy recovery facility in Glasgow would cost £95m more than the original budget figure of £155m. Pennon said the final price rise was dependent on the outcome of litigation with Interserve after it handed the outsourcer its marching orders in 2016 after delays on the project, which is run by its Viridor unit. "Viridor is contractually entitled to recover incremental costs from the original ...

