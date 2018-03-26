

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Banco Santander Group (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) announced Monday that its subsidiaries Banco Popular Español, S.A. and Banco Santander Totta, S.A. have reached an agreement with certain entities managed by Värde Partners, Inc. and WiZink Bank, S.A.



Under the deal, Banco Popular will sell to Varde its 49% stake in WiZink; and Popular and Santander Totta will acquire the debit and credit card business sold through Popular in Spain and Portugal that WiZink had acquired from Popular in 2014 and 2016.



With these transactions Santander Group is resuming Banco Popular's debit and credit card business which improves the marketing strategy and facilitates the integration of Banco Popular.



Santander Group said it expects the net effect of both transactions to have a positive impact in its CET 1 fully loaded ratio of approximately 10 basis points, without having any significant impact in the Group's results.



The company said the transactions remain subject to regulatory authorisations and other customary conditions for this kind of transactions. Closing of the transactions is expected within the second half of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX