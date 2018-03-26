

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK mortgage approvals declined in February, figures from UK Finance showed Monday.



The number of loans approved for house purchases fell more-than-expected to 38,120 from 40,031 in January. The expected level was 39,000.



Meanwhile, gross mortgage lending rose 4.9 percent to GBP 19 billion in February.



Consumer spending was mainly reflected in the use of credit cards, with outstanding levels of card borrowing growing at a rate of 6.3 percent over the year.



'Real wages continue to be squeezed by inflation, impacting on consumer confidence and retail sales,' Eric Leenders, Managing Director, Personal Finance at UK Finance said.



This pressure on household incomes should ease in the coming months, as the effect of the fall in sterling begins to fade and the strong labor market leads to a better outlook for wage growth, Leenders added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX