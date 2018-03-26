Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, March 26
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
HEADLINE: 2nd Interim Dividend
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 2nd interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 30 April 2018, to shareholders on the register on 6 April 2018. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 5 April 2018.
Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
Contacts:
Hilary Jones
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 825323
26 March 2018