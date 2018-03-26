Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company')

All data as at 28 February 2018

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 28 February 2018

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 6.4 Tech Mahindra 5.7 Standard Foods 3.3 Marico 3.1 Unicharm 2.8 Chroma ATE 2.7 Manila Water 2.5 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2.3 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.3 Bank OCBC NISP 2.2 Total 33.3 Geographical breakdown % India 31.4 Taiwan 15.0 Philippines 6.9 Hong Kong 6.4 Indonesia 5.2 Bangladesh 4.6 Japan 3.9 Malaysia 3.6 Thailand 3.2 Others 6.3 Cash 13.5 Total 100.0

- ENDS-

26 March 2018

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary