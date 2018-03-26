Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, March 26
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company')
All data as at 28 February 2018
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 28 February 2018
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|6.4
|Tech Mahindra
|5.7
|Standard Foods
|3.3
|Marico
|3.1
|Unicharm
|2.8
|Chroma ATE
|2.7
|Manila Water
|2.5
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|2.3
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2.3
|Bank OCBC NISP
|2.2
|Total
|33.3
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|31.4
|Taiwan
|15.0
|Philippines
|6.9
|Hong Kong
|6.4
|Indonesia
|5.2
|Bangladesh
|4.6
|Japan
|3.9
|Malaysia
|3.6
|Thailand
|3.2
|Others
|6.3
|Cash
|13.5
|Total
|100.0
