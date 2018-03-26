sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.03.2018 | 11:37
PR Newswire

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, March 26

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company')

All data as at 28 February 2018

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 28 February 2018

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings6.4
Tech Mahindra5.7
Standard Foods3.3
Marico3.1
Unicharm2.8
Chroma ATE2.7
Manila Water2.5
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing2.3
Kotak Mahindra Bank2.3
Bank OCBC NISP2.2
Total33.3
Geographical breakdown%
India31.4
Taiwan15.0
Philippines6.9
Hong Kong6.4
Indonesia5.2
Bangladesh4.6
Japan3.9
Malaysia3.6
Thailand3.2
Others6.3
Cash13.5
Total100.0

- ENDS-

26 March 2018

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


