Neudata Welcomes Simon Mahony as Senior Vice President, Alternative Data Research

Neudata is pleased to announce that Simon Mahony has joined the firm as Senior Vice President in Research. In this London-based role, he supports the Neudata team in providing insightful and in-depth alternative data research and use-case evidence to asset managers.

"The alternative data space is extremely interesting and of growing importance to investment managers, and I am excited to join Neudata," said Mahony. "I have seen first-hand how new datasets and analytical tools are profoundly changing the world of investing and how Neudata is positioned to help asset managers to navigate these changes."

Mahony earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Oxford. He previously worked as a European equity research analyst at Fidelity International.

"Simon brings us a breadth and depth of analytic expertise as we continue to strengthen our research team," said Rado Lipuš, Founder and CEO of Neudata. "His strong background working on the buy-side of the industry will help us expand our offering of use-case research, which we recently launched as part of our Neudata Scout intelligence platform. Our newly launched use-case content is expanded regularly with new alpha evidence and research sourced from academia, the sell-side and independent research firms."

About Neudata

Neudata, headquartered in London, with offices in New York City and Geneva, vets alternative data for investment managers. Neudata's expertise lies in scouting and evaluating alternative data and assisting investment managers in selecting relevant sources for backtests and research. Neudata is uniquely equipped to provide metadata and up-to-date objective research through its ever-expanding network of data vendor relationships.

Unlike data brokers, Neudata does not sell data. Instead, Neudata aligns interests with clients in finding sources that are the most promising for alpha generation. As such, Neudata's clients are often among the first in the industry to be made aware of new data launches and use-case examples. For more information, visit: http://www.neudata.co

