COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Deutsche Boerse EUR500mil 10yr

Post-Stabilisation Notice

26 March 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Deutsche Boerse AG

EUR500,000,000 1.125% Notes due 26 March 2028

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Deutsche Boerse AG
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:DE000A2LQJ75
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:EUR500,000,000 1.125% Notes due 26 March 2028
Stabilisation Manager (s):Coordinating Stabilisation Manager
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Stabilsation Managers:
Deutsche Bank AG
HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


