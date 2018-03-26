COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Deutsche Boerse EUR500mil 10yr

Post-Stabilisation Notice
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Deutsche Boerse AG
EUR500,000,000 1.125% Notes due 26 March 2028
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Deutsche Boerse AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQJ75
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 500,000,000
|Description:
|EUR500,000,000 1.125% Notes due 26 March 2028
|Stabilisation Manager (s):
|Coordinating Stabilisation Manager
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Stabilsation Managers:
Deutsche Bank AG
HSBC Bank plc
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.