

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were modestly higher on Monday as concerns eased over the U.S. action of selective imposition of import tariffs.



U.S. Treasury Secretary offered an olive branch to China over possible sanctions, helping raise expectations that the U.S. trade policy will be more selective and tactical than first feared to give Washington leverage in pushing for big changes.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 18 points or 0.27 percent at 6,940 in late opening deals after closing 0.4 percent lower on Friday.



Precious metals mining company Fresnillo jumped 4 percent after a ratings upgrade from Goldman Sachs.



JD Sports rallied 3 percent after it agreed to buy U.S. sportswear retailer Finish Line.



Industrial equipment rental company Speedy Hire soared 9 percent. The company expects full-year adjusted pre-tax profit to be ahead of expectations.



Smurfit Kappa shares tumbled 4.5 percent after the packaging giant unanimously rejected a revised offer from U.S. suitor International Paper.



Troubled subprime lender Provident Financial, which is embroiled in a potential costly legal dispute, lost about 1 percent.



In economic releases, optimism in the financial services sector fell for the fourth consecutive quarter at the start of 2018, survey data from the latest Confederation of British Industry and PricewaterhouseCoopers showed.



About 7 percent of firms said they were more optimistic about the overall business situation compared with three months ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX