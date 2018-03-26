

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan (GVDBF.PK) announced an agreement to acquire 40.6% of the shares of Naturex, a French public listed company, for EUR 135 per share and a total consideration of EUR 522 million.



Givaudan intends to launch a mandatory cash tender offer for all remaining outstanding shares of Naturex, which operates from 16 production sites around the world and employs 1,700 people.



Avignon, France- based Naturex' board and management of are fully supportive of the transaction. Givaudan said it looks forward to working with the management and shareholders of Naturex in the coming months to secure their support for the acquisition.



Gilles Andrier, CEO of Givaudan, stated, 'The acquisition of a significant shareholding in Naturex fits fully with our 2020 strategy to expand our offering to deliver natural products to our customers.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX