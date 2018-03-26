The Alpha Version of CREDITS Blockchain Platform Demonstrates Record-Breaking Speed of Transactions

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CREDITS blockchain platform processed the pool of 488 403 transactions per second during Alpha version testing (see YouTube video). The main aim was to check maximum load and how resistant the system is to processing large pools of transactions. The entire big data storage architecture, API, and some of the individual platform components were reworked during the testing.

The platform's Alpha version was launched in February ahead of schedule. CREDITS ICO has gathered hard cap of $20 000 000 within 17 hours on February 17th. In March CREDITS (CS) token was listed on 5 exchanges: KuCoin, Tidex, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX. At the moment CREDITS team is working on Beta version of the platform, scheduled to be launched before the end of the month.

The recent test showcases that CREDITS platform can sustain thousands of transactions per second with an average processing time below one second.

"We have proved that our system can handle large transaction volumes with the prospects of millions of operations, which puts us far ahead of the competition," said CREDITS CEO & Founder Igor Chugunov. "Thus, CREDITS platform opens a huge new potential market for using blockchain projects and services that could not previously be accessed due to speed and transaction cost limitations," 'ŠIgor Chugunov stressed.

CREDITS is an open blockchain platform with its own internal cryptocurrency CS. The extended functionality of self-executing smart contracts allows to specify their circularity and timetable. Based on this, developers from different industries (Finance, IoT, Medicine, Tourism) can implement their own fully independent application services, for example, online loan services or B2B sales.