Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec appoints Soili Mäkinen as a new member of the Executive Board

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 26 MARCH 2018 AT 1.00 PM (EEST)





Cargotec appoints Soili Mäkinen as a new member of the Executive Board

Cargotec has appointed Soili Mäkinen, M.Sc. (Econ.), as a member of the Executive Board effective as of 26 March 2018. In the role of Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Senior Vice President, Digitalisation, she continues to report to CEO Mika Vehviläinen.

"Digitalisation is in the core of Cargotec's strategy; it is a critical enabler for our future business models and growth. By inviting Soili to join the Executive Board, I want to first of all recognise the good work she has done in leading our digitalisation programmes for the past three years. We have developed many fundamentals, for example our digitalisation roadmap, our IoT cloud platform and connectivity solutions, as well as a digital business accelerator programme," says Mika Vehviläinen, CEO of Cargotec.

"Secondly, as this area will be so crucial for our future success, as a member of the Executive Board I want Soili to actively challenge our business areas in their transformation journey. Soili has the vision and the deep expertise needed to take us to the next level."

Soili Mäkinen has worked as Cargotec CIO since 2006.

For more information, please contact:

Leena Lie, Senior Vice President, Communications, tel. +358 20 777 4483

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





Image, hires (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2179244/841086.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

