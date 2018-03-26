BERLIN, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 03/26/18 -- Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: Bombardier Multilevel Vehicles for MARC Rail System in Maryland

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that it has signed a five-year extension to its current contract with the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) to provide operations and maintenance services for the Brunswick and Camden Lines of the Maryland Area Regional Commuter (MARC) Rail System. The contract extension is valued at approximately $288 million US (233 million euro).

Benoit Brossoit, President, Americas Region, Bombardier Transportation said, "We look forward to continuing to fulfill the mission of MTA by providing safe, efficient, and reliable transportation with world-class customer service. Bombardier's strong services portfolio complements our innovative products and technologies, allowing us to form a genuine partnership with our customers throughout the entire product life cycle."

Bombardier has been providing operations and maintenance services for the MARC Train's Brunswick and Camden Linesunder a contract awarded in 2012. The scope of work includes operations, maintenance of a fleet of diesel locomotives and commuter rail cars including Bombardier-built multi-level vehicles, customer service, station and facility maintenance, and maintenance of rail infrastructure for the portion of the Brunswick Line owned by MTA.

An established Bombardier customer, MTA is a division of the Maryland Department of Transportation and one of the largest multi-modal transit systems in the United States. In addition to providing operations and maintenance services for the MARC Train's Brunswick and Camden lines, Bombardier also is overhauling 63 MARC III bi-level commuter rail coaches. Previously, Bombardier manufactured 54 multi-level MARC IV coaches for the MTA and overhauled 34 single-level MARC IIB coaches.

Elsewhere in North America, Bombardier also provides operations and maintenance services for transit systems including the Central Florida Commuter Rail Transit project (SunRail), Metrolinx/GO Transit in Toronto, New Jersey Transit (RiverLINE), North County Transit District in California (COASTER and SPRINTER rail services), the Reseau de Transport Metropolitain in Montreal, the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink), and TransLink (West Coast Express) in British Columbia. In addition, Bombardier will maintain the fleet for the new Toronto Eglinton Crosstown Line and will provide operations and maintenance services for the new Edmonton Valley Line in Alberta. Bombardier also operates and maintains automated transit systems at 14 airports in the United States and supports customers with overhaul and refurbishment programs as well as with material and technology solutions.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

