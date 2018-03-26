IDEMIA, the world leader in Augmented Identity, will present its 2017 annual financial results to investors, on Tuesday March 27, 2018.

Didier Lamouche (CEO) and Frédéric Beylier (COO) will be presenting these financial results and taking questions the same day at 1pm CET (12pm London Time 7am New York Time).

Conference call dial-in details:

Conference number:

France: +331 72 72 74 03 PIN: 18691033#

United Kingdom: +442071943759 PIN: 18691033#

United States: 8442860643 PIN: 18691033#

Webcast access link:

http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1638875&s=1&k=CD11FF885F7EA87280B32C51EA78CAEF

For more information, please refer to our website: http://investors.oberthur.com

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

Contacts:

Press contact:

Havas

Hanna Sebbah

idemia@havas.com