REDDE PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, March 26
Block Listing Return
|Name of applicant:
|Redde plc
|Name of scheme:
|2014 Share Save Scheme (Scheme)
|Period of return:
|From:
|01/09/2017
|To:
|28/02/2018
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|Scheme
|1,498,246
|In all cases, ordinary 0.1 pence shares
|The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:
|Scheme
|0
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
|Scheme
|4,726
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period
|Scheme
|1,493,520
|Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission
|The following ordinary 0.1 pence shares were admitted to trading:
|09 September 2014
|1,513,947
|Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
303,986,757
|Name of contact:
|Nicholas Tilley
|Address of contact:
|Redde plc, Pinesgate, Lower Bristol Road, Bath, BA2 3DP
|Telephone number of contact:
|01225 321207
Signed by
Nick Tilley
|Date
|26 March 2018
|Position:
|Company Secretary