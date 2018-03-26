REDDE PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Block Listing Return

Name of applicant: Redde plc

Name of scheme: 2014 Share Save Scheme (Scheme)

Period of return: From: 01/09/2017 To: 28/02/2018

Balance under scheme from previous return: Scheme 1,498,246

In all cases, ordinary 0.1 pence shares

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: Scheme 0

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: Scheme 4,726

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period Scheme 1,493,520

Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission The following ordinary 0.1 pence shares were admitted to trading:

09 September 2014 1,513,947



Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period

303,986,757

Name of contact: Nicholas Tilley

Address of contact: Redde plc, Pinesgate, Lower Bristol Road, Bath, BA2 3DP

Telephone number of contact: 01225 321207



Signed by

Nick Tilley

Date 26 March 2018