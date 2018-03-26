Ericsson Energy Alliance Makes Network Evolution Cost-effective and Sustainable

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The alliance comprises Ericsson, Vertiv and NorthStar - with more members to follow

Service providers will benefit from the cost-efficient, environmental and sustainability aspects offered by this partnership

The alliance addresses the service providers' needs on radio site evolution towards 5G

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has joined forces with Vertiv and NorthStar to form the Ericsson Energy Alliance, a unique complementary site solution partnership to drive cost-effective and sustainable service provider network evolution towards 5G, within the Ericsson Radio Site System.

The alliance brings Vertiv's global expertise in power, thermal and infrastructure site management solutions, and Sweden-based NorthStar's leadership in battery and energy storage solutions, into the Ericsson Radio Site System to establish a competitive ecosystem and management interface and increase the market share of the Enclosure and Power parts of the system portfolio.

Building on the combined global supply and service delivery footprints, speed and flexibility, unique product competence, local sales support, and easy access to engineering strengths of the partners, the alliance increases competitiveness and cost efficiency through the broadened portfolio and more access to new technology.

Alliance partners are also combining strengths in regional sales support. They have also established a harmonized ecosystem for energy supply and storage.

Sustainability benefits include:

equipment to reduce energy consumption

the use of renewable and hybrid energy resources

efficient operations to reduce carbon footprint

remote energy management and hybrid site solutions, including solar cell panels

Energy and climate systems are also optimized to use the minimum required energy to provide an electronic trusted environment for Ericsson Radio System products, delivering environmental as well as cost-efficiency benefits for service providers.

Future joint-development of products is being considered. More companies are also expected to join the alliance this year.

Giordano Albertazzi, president for Vertiv in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, says: "This Alliance reflects our relentless focus on R&D as a key to addressing the numerous challenges of this fast-paced digital world. The partnership with Ericsson allows our companies to join forces and achieve long-term, profitable growth by becoming even more incisive and competitive in the market."

Hans Lidén, CEO, for NorthStar, says: "We are excited to join Ericsson in this energy alliance after 15 years of successful collaboration. The energy alliance will allow us to more effectively address and satisfy regional site needs through joint efforts with Ericsson and Vertiv. I'm convinced that we will be able to utilize our combined strengths to increase competitiveness for the benefit of our customers and our three companies."

Nishant Batra, Head of Product Area Network Infrastructure, Ericsson, says: "Network evolution begins at the site. This is a true complementary partnership. The alliance members are combining the best of their radio site technology, skills, and abilities to bring a broadened, more flexible, and competitive portfolio to the table to help service providers in their 5G evolution through the Ericsson Radio System. We continue to onboard suppliers for additional product categories with sharp focus on sustainable energy. Service providers want and demand seamless evolution. The Ericsson Energy Alliance helps to provide that."

Since the alliance was formed in late 2017 it has seen success in customer projects rolled out in countries such as Mexico, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Tanzania.

NOTES TO EDITORS

NorthStar is providing a complete range of batteries from basic to highly demanding applications. NorthStar's battery offering includes high performance AGM Thin Plate Pure Lead, capex optimized lead-calcium, deep-cycling OPzV, and lithium ion. The NorthStar battery range is complemented by the wireless battery management solution NorthStar ACEand the world's most energy efficient battery cabinets.

Vertiv is providing a broad range of bespoke OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) power systems and enclosures, including solar hybrid solutions for off-grid or bad-grid sites. This is complemented by the Vertiv global products, solution and service offerings to meet any regional requirements.

About NorthStar

NorthStar is a global leader in designing, manufacturing, and deploying an innovative range of batteries and energy storage solutions worldwide.

NorthStar products are of the highest quality ensuring the most reliable power while maintaining low total cost and minimal environmental impact. Established in 2000 by a group of experts in the battery industry, NorthStar offers solutions within several applications aligned under the Reserve Power and Transportation divisions.

About Vertiv

Vertiv designs, builds, and services critical infrastructure that enables vital applications for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities. Formerly Emerson Network Power, Vertiv supports today's growing mobile and cloud computing markets with a portfolio of power, thermal and infrastructure management solutions including the Chloride Liebert NetSure' and Trellis' brands. Sales in fiscal 2016 were $4.4 billion. For more information, visit VertivCo.com.

