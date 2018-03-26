

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rebounded on Monday as concerns eased over the U.S. action of selective imposition of import tariffs.



U.S. Treasury Secretary offered an olive branch to China over possible sanctions, helping raise expectations that the U.S. trade policy will be more selective and tactical than first feared to give Washington leverage in pushing for big change.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent at 366.57 in late opening deals after declining 0.90 percent on Friday.



Bouygues advanced 0.7 percent in Paris. The company said that its units Bouygues Construction and Colas Rail have agreed to acquire Alpiq Engineering Services, a Swiss player in the energy, industrial services and rail infrastructure sectors.



Banco Santander Group gained 0.6 percent. The Spanish banking group announced that its subsidiaries Banco Popular Español, S.A. and Banco Santander Totta, S.A. have reached an agreement with certain entities managed by Värde Partners, Inc. and WiZink Bank, S.A.



Healthcare firm Roche rose over 1 percent after its lung-cancer treatment saw positive results.



Precious metals mining company Fresnillo jumped 4 percent after a ratings upgrade from Goldman Sachs.



JD Sports rallied 3 percent after it agreed to buy U.S. sportswear retailer Finish Line.



Industrial equipment rental company Speedy Hire soared 9 percent. The company expects full-year adjusted pre-tax profit to be ahead of expectations.



Smurfit Kappa shares tumbled 4.5 percent after the packaging giant unanimously rejected a revised offer from U.S. suitor International Paper.



Troubled subprime lender Provident Financial, which is embroiled in a potential costly legal dispute, lost about 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX