X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Worth $712.4 Million by 2022: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalXPS marketis expected to reach USD 712.4 million by 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing application of XPS technology in different industries such as healthcare, semiconductors, aerospace, automotive, and electronics along with rising demand for research and development across all these industries is expected to drive the XPS market over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

In addition, rising popularity of hyphenated technologies and other technological advancements such as hard X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (HAXPES) has prompted the growth of the X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market. The ability of XPS to accurately identify contamination in the provided sample is also expected to contribute towards boosting usage rates.

Rising demand for XPS technique for drug safety and medical research is expected to serve the market as a future growth opportunity. Presence of supportive government initiatives such as the "Safe Use Initiative" by FDA and "Drug Safety Information Survey" introduced by Health Canada for creating awareness regarding medical research and development are some notable examples likely to provide manufacturers with lucrative growth opportunities.

Browse full research report with TOC on "X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Usage (Element Detection) By Application (Healthcare) And Segment Forecasts, 2012 - 2022" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/xps-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global element detection market is anticipated to reach 257.05 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.29% from 2015 to 2022

In terms of usage, contamination detection segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period

In terms of application, healthcare segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period

Asia pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in XPS market over the forecast period

pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in XPS market over the forecast period North America is expected to dominate the XPS market during the forecast period

is expected to dominate the XPS market during the forecast period The market is partially consolidated and competitive in nature, with presence of global multinational players.

Some of the key companies present in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kratos Analytical, Evan Analytical Group (EAG), Intertek, V G Scienta, Yokogawa, Kett and Mitsubishi Electric.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Clostridium Diagnostics Market - Growing global geriatric population is expected to serve as a high impact rendering deriver for the growth of clostridium diagnostics market over the forecast period.

Growing global geriatric population is expected to serve as a high impact rendering deriver for the growth of clostridium diagnostics market over the forecast period. General Surgery Devices Market - The global general surgery devices market size was valued at USD 7.0 billion in 2015 owing to the increasing geriatric population and mounting number of surgical procedures.

The global general surgery devices market size was valued at in 2015 owing to the increasing geriatric population and mounting number of surgical procedures. Neurovascular Devices Market - The global neurovascular devices market was valued at USD 1.62 billion in the year 2015 and is estimated to reach a value of USD 2.92 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The global neurovascular devices market was valued at in the year 2015 and is estimated to reach a value of by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. Medical Cameras Market - Precision in medical and healthcare applications is encouraging the demand for medical cameras market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global XPS market on the basis of usage, application and region:

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Usage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) Element Detection Contamination Detection Density Estimation Empirical formula Determination

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) Healthcare Semiconductors Electronics Aerospace Automotive Others

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com