Health information technology company Akers Biosciences has entered a three-year hospital distribution agreement covering the United States. The national distribution agreement will see Diagnostica Stago market and sell Akers' PIFA PLUSS PF4 product, a test for heparin sensitivity, across its broad existing customer base of hospital laboratories. John Gormally, chief executive of Akers Bio, said: "Through Stago, Akers Bio will gain access to a dedicated and specialized sales team who are focused ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...