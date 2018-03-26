

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) said Monday it is awaiting regulatory approval for the closure of the sale of its flash memory chip unit Toshiba Memory Corp. or TMC.



Toshiba noted that satisfaction of certain conditions relating to antitrust approvals in required jurisdictions have not yet been confirmed.



Toshiba said it intends to close the deal at the earliest, and will promptly announce any development that requires further disclosure.



In late September, Toshiba Corp. agreed to a share purchase agreement with a company controlled by Bain Capital Private Equity LP- led consortium for the sale of flash memory chip for 2 trillion yen or around $18 billion.



Toshiba had then expected to close the deal by the end of March 2018, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all relevant conditions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX