

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro drifted higher against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The single currency climbed to a 6-day high of 1.1740 against the franc, near 3-week high of 1.2416 against the greenback and a 4-day high of 130.51 against the yen, off its early lows of 1.1690, 1.2350 and 129.28, respectively.



The single currency recovered to 1.6038 against the aussie, from an early low of 1.5976.



The euro reversed from an early low of 1.5888 against the loonie, rising to 1.5946.



The euro is likely to find resistance around 1.20 against the franc, 1.26 against the greenback, 132.5 against the yen, 1.62 against the aussie and 1.61 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX