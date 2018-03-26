Dog Food Market is Expected to Grow at a Substantial CAGR in the Years to Come: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Dog Food Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, Product Types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Dog have a small gastrointestinal tract, pointed teeth, which are best-suited for ingestion of meat. Despite this usual carnivorous design, dogs have learnt to flourish on a variety of diets. Some people do cook food exclusively for dogs.

Most people preferred natural and organic foods, and the trend is reflected in Dog food as well. The nutritional needs of the dog are comprise a complete planned food. In case of complementary foods, combination of various nutrient sources is used. Dog food market is the fastest growing sector in the food industry; thanks to increased population of dogs. Dog Food Market is segmented, By Types into Dry Food, Semi-moist food, Wet food. Dog Food Market is segmented, By Applications into Pet store, Individual and others.

Dog Food Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

Access 110 page research report with TOC on "Global Dog Food Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-dog-food-market-professional-survey-report-2016

North America leads the dog food market; followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, especially in India, awareness regarding animal welfare is expected to drive the market in the years to come.

Dog Food Market Key Players include Ancol Pet Products,Platinum Pets,Bob Martin, Boshel, Beaphar, Blue Buffalo,Oster, Diamond Pet Foods,Aller Petfood, JM Smucker, Mars, Nestle Purina, Just for Pets. The key players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Market Segmentation:

This report studies Dog Food in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Mars Inc.

Nestle

Hills Pet

Iams(P&G)

Eukanuba(P&G)

Del Monte Foods

Diamond Pet Foods

Blue Buffalo

Heristo AG

Affinity Petcare SA

Unicharm Corp.

Brazilian Pet Foods

C&D Foods

Total Alimentos SA

Ainsworth Pet Nutrition

American Nutrition

Continentale Nutrition

Vitakraft-Werke Wuhrmann & Sohn

V.I.P. Petfoods

Deuerer

By types, the market can be split into

Dry

Raw

Wet

By Application, the market can be split into

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

APAC Organic Vegetables Industry

EMEA Bone Broth Protein Powder Industry

EMEA Butter Powder Industry

APAC Pumpkin Seeds Industry

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/