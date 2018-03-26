Dog Food Market is Expected to Grow at a Substantial CAGR in the Years to Come: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Dog Food Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, Product Types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Dog have a small gastrointestinal tract, pointed teeth, which are best-suited for ingestion of meat. Despite this usual carnivorous design, dogs have learnt to flourish on a variety of diets. Some people do cook food exclusively for dogs.
Most people preferred natural and organic foods, and the trend is reflected in Dog food as well. The nutritional needs of the dog are comprise a complete planned food. In case of complementary foods, combination of various nutrient sources is used. Dog food market is the fastest growing sector in the food industry; thanks to increased population of dogs. Dog Food Market is segmented, By Types into Dry Food, Semi-moist food, Wet food. Dog Food Market is segmented, By Applications into Pet store, Individual and others.
Dog Food Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).
Access 110 page research report with TOC on "Global Dog Food Market"
North America leads the dog food market; followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, especially in India, awareness regarding animal welfare is expected to drive the market in the years to come.
Dog Food Market Key Players include Ancol Pet Products,Platinum Pets,Bob Martin, Boshel, Beaphar, Blue Buffalo,Oster, Diamond Pet Foods,Aller Petfood, JM Smucker, Mars, Nestle Purina, Just for Pets. The key players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.
Market Segmentation:
This report studies Dog Food in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
- Mars Inc.
- Nestle
- Hills Pet
- Iams(P&G)
- Eukanuba(P&G)
- Del Monte Foods
- Diamond Pet Foods
- Blue Buffalo
- Heristo AG
- Affinity Petcare SA
- Unicharm Corp.
- Brazilian Pet Foods
- C&D Foods
- Total Alimentos SA
- Ainsworth Pet Nutrition
- American Nutrition
- Continentale Nutrition
- Vitakraft-Werke Wuhrmann & Sohn
- V.I.P. Petfoods
- Deuerer
By types, the market can be split into
- Dry
- Raw
- Wet
By Application, the market can be split into
- Application 1
- Application 2
- Application 3
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
- North America
- China
- Europe
- Southeast Asia
- Japan
- India
