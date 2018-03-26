Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-26 12:51 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in Gubernija AB shares (GUB1L, ISIN LT0000114357) as of 26-03-2018 immediatelly till the Company announces material information.



The trading is suspended at the request of Bank of Lithuania due to publication of material information.



