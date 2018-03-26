

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)



PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE) Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')



1. KEY INFORMATION



+-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |(a) Name of exempt principal trader: |HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty)| | |Limited | +-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation |Intu Properties plc | |to whose relevant securities this form | | |relates: | | | Use a separate form for each | | |offeror/offeree | | +-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |(c) Name of the party to the offer with |Intu Properties plc | |which exempt principal trader is | | |connected: | | +-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |(d) Date position held/dealing |23-Mar-2018 | |undertaken: | | | For an opening position disclosure, | | |state the latest practicable date prior | | |to the disclosure | | +-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) |YES - Hammerson plc. | |above, is the exempt principal trader | | |making disclosures in respect of any | | |other party to the offer? | | | If it is a cash offer or possible cash | | |offer, state 'N/A' | | +-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER



If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.



(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)



+--------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Class of relevant security: | | | | | +--------------------------------------------------+-------------+-------------+ | | Interests | Short | | | | positions | | +-------+-----+------+------+ | |Number | % |Number| % | +--------------------------------------------------+-------+-----+------+------+ |(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: |168,774|0.012| | | +--------------------------------------------------+-------+-----+------+------+ |(2) Cash-settled derivatives: |118,095|0.009| | | | | | | | | +--------------------------------------------------+-------+-----+------+------+ |(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) | | | | | |and agreements to purchase/sell: | | | | | +--------------------------------------------------+-------+-----+------+------+ | |286,869|0.021| | | | TOTAL: | | | | | +--------------------------------------------------+-------+-----+------+------+



All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.



Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).



(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)



+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+-+ |Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: | | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------+-+ |Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:| | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------+-+



3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER



Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.



The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.



(a) Purchases and sales



+------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | Class of | Purchases/ | Total number |Highest price per|Lowest price per | | relevant | sales |of securities | unit | unit | | security | | | paid/received | paid/received | | | | | (ZAR) | (ZAR) | +------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+ |Equity | Purchase | 683,867 | 3464.000 c | 3459.000 c | +------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+ |Equity | Sale | 683,867 | 3464.000 c | 3459.000 c | +------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+



(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions



+------------+---------------+----------------------+-------------+------------+ | Class of | Product | Nature of dealing | Number of | Price per | | relevant | description |e.g. opening/closing a| reference | unit | | security | e.g. CFD | long/short position, | securities | (ZAR) | | | |increasing/reducing a | | | | | | long/short position | | | +------------+---------------+----------------------+-------------+------------+ |Ordinary |Swap | Increasing a Long | 5,216 | 3467.850 c | |Shares | | position | | | +------------+---------------+----------------------+-------------+------------+



(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)



(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying



+--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+ |Class of| Product | Writing, |Number of |Exercise| Type |Expiry| Option | |relevant|description|purchasing,|securities| price | e.g. | date | money | |security| e.g. call | selling, | to which |per unit|American,| | paid/ | | | option | varying | option | |European | |received| | | | etc. | relates | | etc. | |per unit| +--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+ | | | | | | | | | +--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+



(ii) Exercise



+--------------+----------------+----------------+---------------+-------------+ | Class of | Product | Exercising/ | Number of | Exercise | | relevant | description | exercised | securities | price per | | security |e.g. call option| against | | unit | +--------------+----------------+----------------+---------------+-------------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | +--------------+----------------+----------------+---------------+-------------+



(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)



+--------------------+-------------------------+-------+-----------------------+ | Class of relevant | Nature of dealing |Details| Price per unit (if | | security | e.g. subscription, | | applicable) | | | conversion | | | +--------------------+-------------------------+-------+-----------------------+ | | | | | | | | | | +--------------------+-------------------------+-------+-----------------------+



4. OTHER INFORMATION



(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or | |understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may | |be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt | |principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any | |person acting in concert with a party to the offer: | |Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If | |there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, | |between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person| |relating to: | |(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or | |(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant | |securities to which any derivative is referenced: | |If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(c) Attachments



+-----------------------------------------------------+----+ | Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? | No | +-----------------------------------------------------+----+



+---------------------+------------------+ | Date of disclosure: | 26-Mar-2018 | +---------------------+------------------+ | Contact name: | Vanitha Vajrappa | +---------------------+------------------+ | Telephone number: | 0207 088 2000 | +---------------------+------------------+



Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.



The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.



The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: HSBC Bank Plc via GlobeNewswire



R47



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX