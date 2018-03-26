

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen slipped against its most major opponents in the European session on Monday.



The yen fell to 4-day lows of 149.52 against the pound and 130.51 against the euro, from its early highs of 147.88 and 129.28, respectively.



The yen weakened to 4-day lows of 76.70 against the kiwi and 111.18 against the franc, off its early high of 75.67 and an 11-month high of 110.40, respectively.



The yen reversed from an early high of 80.55 against the aussie, falling to 81.45.



If the yen drops further, it may find support around 153.00 against the pound, 132.5 against the euro, 78.00 against the kiwi, 83.00 against the aussie and 114.00 against the franc.



