Solution leverages Zayo's dense fiber network in France

Interdata, a systems and infrastructure integrator based in the Paris metropolitan area, has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for dark fiber infrastructure in France. Zayo will add approximately 50 kilometers (km) of new fiber to its existing network for the project.

The solution includes two diverse, dark fiber rings connecting the company's data centers in Paris and Nozay. Completion of the rings will enable Zayo to reach a large data center campus in France just south of Paris.

"The dark fiber will provide Interdata with dedicated, secure infrastructure with the performance and resilience they require," said Annette Murphy, Zayo's managing director of Europe. "Our reputation and extensive experience in deploying dark fiber is the reason Interdata chose Zayo for this major networking project."

Building on the acquisitions of AboveNet, Geo, Neo and Viatel, Zayo has continued to invest in the European market, expanding new dark fiber routes to provide companies with high-capacity communications infrastructure. This new dark fiber ring in France is just one example of this investment and will provide Zayo with additional sales opportunities in an area that has a high concentration of organizations that need fiber bandwidth solutions.

"I particularly appreciate our partnership with Zayo over the past two years. The multiplicity of the Zayo fiber network enables us to provide our customers with high-speed, low-latency, secure interconnection solutions between data centers," said Georges Agou, commercial director at Interdata. "As a result of our expanded capabilities, Zayo has enabled our company to transform and grow."

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 127,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

