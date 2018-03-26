Apricus Biosciences, Inc.: Apricus Biosciences Announces Scheduling of Vitaros End-of-Review Meeting with FDA

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:APRI), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology, today announced that its end-of-review meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to discuss the New Drug Application ("NDA") for Vitaros (alprostadil, DDAIP.HCl), a topical cream for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, is now scheduled to be held on April 12, 2018.

The FDA previously issued a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") for the Vitaros NDA, indicating that the FDA could not approve the NDA for Vitaros in its present form, identifying deficiencies related to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control and certain safety concerns specific to the 2.5% concentration of DDAIP.HCl contained in the current formulation.

"We are looking forward to our end-of-review meeting with the FDA. We intend to further clarify the deficiencies raised in the CRL and the information that may be needed to resolve such deficiencies and to assess the path forward for further development and a potential approval of Vitaros," stated Richard W. Pascoe, Chief Executive Officer. "Following receipt of the end-of-review meeting minutes, we intend to update the market on our future plans for Vitaros."

About Apricus Biosciences, Inc.

Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (APRI) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology. Apricus has two product candidates: Vitaros, a product candidate in the United States for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, which is in-licensed from Warner Chilcott Company, Inc., now a subsidiary of Allergan plc (Allergan); and RayVa, a product candidate which has completed a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the circulatory disorder Raynaud's phenomenon, secondary to scleroderma, for which Apricus owns worldwide rights.

For further information on Apricus, visit http://www.apricusbio.com.

Vitaros is Apricus' trademark in the United States, which is pending registration and subject to the agreement with Allergan. Vitaros is a registered trademark of Ferring International Center S.A. in certain countries outside of the United States. RayVa is Apricus' trademark, which is registered in certain countries throughout the world and pending registration in the United States.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things: the timing of the occurrence of the end-of-review meeting with the FDA; the timing of any clinical and non-clinical studies to address the FDA's concerns and whether the results of such studies would be sufficient to overcome the deficiencies raised in the CRL; and the timing and results of Apricus' evaluation on the path forward for Vitaros. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of reasons that are outside of Apricus' control, including, but not limited to: Apricus' financial position and need for additional capital to fund its operations, which may be adversely impacted if Apricus is unable to maintain the continued listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq stock market; Apricus' ability to address any conditions for approvability of Vitaros raised by the FDA in the CRL; the risks of any additional adverse safety or other data arising from the sales and use of Vitaros in certain countries in Europe and elsewhere; competition in the ED market; and other risks identified by Apricus in its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Apricus assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in Apricus' most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or without charge from Apricus.

