CapMan Oyj: CapMan Real Estate acquires commercial property in Eskilstuna, Sweden

CapMan Real Estate Press release 26 March 2018 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

CapMan Real Estate acquires commercial property in Eskilstuna, Sweden

CapMan Nordic Real Estate II has acquired ASSA AB's 63,000 sqm office and industrial facility in Eskilstuna in a sale and leaseback transaction.

The property is a mixed office and industrial facility situated in the centre of Eskilstuna's business area. ASSA AB will lease the entire property back under a combination of leases lasting up to 3 years.

"We are very excited about both the purchase of this property and the opportunity to work with ASSA AB on its future occupational needs in Eskilstuna. The transaction provides ASSA AB and CapMan flexibility in terms of occupation and the opportunity to refurbish and improve the property for additional tenants going forward. We see the Eskilstuna market developing in a very positive way", comments Per Tängerstad, Partner at CapMan Real Estate.

The acquisition of ASSA AB's property is CapMan Nordic Real Estate II's eighth acquisition following closing of the EUR 425 million fund raising in August last year. The focus of the fund is to acquire mainly office, retail and residential properties located in established submarkets of major Nordic cities.

CapMan Real Estate has a team consisting of over 30 real estate professionals in Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen. CapMan Real Estate was established in 2005 and it currently has over EUR 1.7 billion of assets under management.

For further information, please contact:

Per Tängerstad, Partner, CapMan Real Estate, tel. +46 70 591 2300

CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value-creation in its target companies and assets. We offer a wide selection of investment products and services. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have developed hundreds of companies and real estate and created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 28 years. CapMan has today 118 private equity professionals and manages approximately €2.8 billion in assets under management. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make investments from our own balance sheet. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. Our current investment strategies cover Real Estate, Buyout, Russia, Credit, Growth Equity and Infrastructure. We also have a growing service business that currently includes procurement services (CaPS), fundraising advisory (Scala Fund Advisory), and fund management services.

