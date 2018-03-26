Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Oil States' Quarterly Revenues Advanced 8.11%

Stock Monitor: Profire Energy Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 FY17, Oil States' total revenues reached $183.70 million, up 8.11% from $169.93 million in Q4 FY16, driven by improved completion activities across the US shale plays. The Company's product revenues declined 13.04% to $80.53 million y-o-y, and its services revenues advanced 33.43% to $103.18 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17. The Company's reported total revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $176.4 million.

During Q4 FY17, Oil States' costs and expenses were $197.57 million, up 6.03% from $186.33 million in Q4 FY16. The Company incurred an operating loss of $13.86 million in the reported quarter compared to an operating loss of $16.39 million in the previous year's same quarter. The Company reported consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $11.55 million in Q4 FY17, 11.82% lower than $13.10 million in Q4 FY16.

Oil States' net loss attributable to common shareholders was $37.9 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $10.63 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's diluted net loss per share attributable to common shareholders from continuing operations was $0.76 in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.21 in Q4 FY16. Oil States' reported quarter results included a pre-tax charge of $1.4 million of transaction-related costs and a one-time, non-cash income tax charge of $28.2 million, resulting from the recently-enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA) and the corresponding tax reform legislation in the United States. The Company's adjusted consolidated EBITDA, after excluding extraordinary items, were $12.95 million in Q4 FY17, a decrease of 5.28% from $13.67 million in Q4 FY16.

For the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Oil States' total revenues were $670.63 million, 3.43% lower than $694.44 million in FY16. The increase in services revenues was more than offset by the decrease in products revenues. The Company reported consolidated EBITDA of $34.57 million in the reported year compared to $50.34 million in the previous year. Oil States' net loss attributable to common shareholders was $84.85 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared to $46.39 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. The Company's diluted net loss per share attributable to common shareholders was $1.69 in FY17 compared to $0.92 in FY16. The Company's adjusted consolidated EBITDA, after excluding extraordinary items, were $37.99 million in FY17, a decrease of 31.60% from $55.54 million in Q4 FY16.

Segment Details

During Q4 2017, Oil State's Well Site Services segment reported net revenues of $82.02 million in Q4 FY17, an increase of 49.42% y-o-y. Completion services accounted for 81.29% and drilling services accounted for 18.71% of the segment's revenues in Q4 FY17. The segment had an adjusted EBITDA of $10.7 million in Q4 FY17, which is almost 8.05 times the adjusted EBITDA of $1.33 million in Q4 FY16. The growth was driven by the 36% y-o-y increase in the number of completion services job tickets, along with a 6% y-o-y increase in revenue per completion services job.

Oil State's Offshore/Manufactured Products segment's net revenues fell 11.61% to $101.69 million on a y-o-y basis in Q4 FY17. The segment's adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter were $16.38 million, a decline of 36.25% from $25.7 million in the previous year's same quarter. The decrease was due to lower contributions from all product and service lines, especially those linked to deep-water project sanctions.

Cash Matters

Oil States had cash and cash equivalents of $53.46 million as on December 31, 2017, a decrease of 22.30% from $68.8 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's net cash flow from operating activities was $95.38 million in FY17, 36.1% lower than $149.26 million in FY16.

Oil States had a long-term debt and capitalized lease of $4.87 million as on December 31, 2017, 89.27% lower than $45.39 million as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Oil States International's stock marginally climbed 0.39%, ending the trading session at $25.50.

Volume traded for the day: 1.25 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 976.23 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 0.99%

After last Friday's close, Oil States International's market cap was at $1.30 billion.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

