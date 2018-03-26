Zug - Blockchain technology threatens proven business models and forces traditional companies to rethink their strategy. Will startups dictate the digital transformation, disrupting traditional business models through decentralised solutions? Or, can the "old world" incumbents defend and even strengthen their position through cooperation and adaptation?

One of the challengers of the old world, the highly acclaimed Aragon project with decentralisation at its core, is joining the Summit as Presenting Partner. Co-Founder Luis Cuende will be on stage sharing his insights of how blockchain technology can disintermediate organizational structures: "Switzerland has decentralisation in its DNA and is playing an important role by attracting and becoming home to multiple top crypto projects, including Aragon. I am looking forward to participating in the Blockchain ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...