

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area is set to continue expanding buoyed by global economic activity growth and export demand, according to Eurozone Economic Outlook jointly published by Ifo Institute, Italy's statistical office Istat and the KOF Swiss Economic Institute.



Gross domestic product is forecast to grow 0.6 percent each in the first and second quarters of 2018. But it is expected to slow slightly to 0.5 percent in the third quarter.



The main force behind the expansion in economic activity will be investment, driven by favorable financing conditions and still upward trending capacity utilization, institutes said.



Private consumption expenditures are also expected to grow robustly still supported by the improvements in the labor market.



On a yearly basis, HICP inflation is forecast to be 1.3 percent in the first quarter 2018 and to pick up to 1.6 percent in the second quarter. In the third quarter, inflation is expected to rise moderately, reaching a rate of 1.7 percent.



