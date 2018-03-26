KEW MEDIA GROUP INC. ("KEW MEDIA" or the "Company") (TSX: KEW and KEW.WT) today announced that the Company will release its 2017 fourth quarter financial results after market close on Monday, April 2. This replaces the timing set out in KEW's press release dated March 20, 2018, where the release date and conference call would have been immediately prior to the Easter long weekend.

Steven Silver, Chief Executive Officer, and Geoff Webb, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Tuesday, April 3 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The dial-in numbers for participants are 800 931 3971 in North America, 0800 528 0625 in the United Kingdom, and +1 415 226 5357 elsewhere. In the event of difficulty in accessing the conference call with the above numbers, the backup numbers are 647 722 9124 in Canada and +44 203 300 0087 in the UK.

A replay of the call will be available until 11:59 pm ET, on April 28, 2018. To access the replay, call 416 626 4100 or 800 558 5253, and enter reservation number 21885730. A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company's website.

About KEW MEDIA GROUP INC.

KEW MEDIA GROUP is a leading publicly-listed content company that produces and distributes multi-genre content worldwide. Companies included in the KEW family are the production companies: Architect Films, Bristow Global Media, Campfire Film Television, Collins Avenue Productions, Frantic Films, Jigsaw Productions, Media Headquarters, Our House Media, Sienna Films and Spirit Digital Media; and the distribution companies: Content Media Corporation (now re-branded KEW MEDIA) and TCB Media Rights.

With primary offices in London, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto, the KEW MEDIA GROUP companies develop, produce and distribute more than 1,000 hours of content every year, as well as distribute a library of more than 10,000 hours, to almost every available viewing platform internationally. KEW aspires to offer great content from all over the world to viewers of all ages and tastes. We promote transparency, equality, respect, and inclusiveness and plan to grow with the benefit of people from a wide range of perspectives and backgrounds.

