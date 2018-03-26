Copper and gold exploration company SolGold announced on Monday that its Alpala drilling programme has discovered strongly mineralised extensions. With 11 of the 12 drilling rigs engaged in the programme at the Alpala cluster on the Ecuadorian Cascabel project, infill drilling within the high grade core is predicted to significantly increase the high grade resource tonnage. SolGold holds an interest in the site through its 85% interest in Cascabel tenement owner Exploraciones Novomining S.A.. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...