

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CropEnergies AG announced, according to preliminary results, its operating profit came out within the projected range at 72 million euros in the financial year 2017/18 (1 March 2017 - 28 February 2018) compared to 98 million euros, previous year. EBITDA was at 111 million euros compared to 135 million euros.



In the financial year 2017/18 (1 March 2017 - 28 February 2018), CropEnergies has increased revenues by 10 percent to 882 million euros from 802 million euros. The company said the main reason for the increase was the ethanol production which has risen by 12 percent to 1,149,000 cubic meters.



The executive board of CropEnergies AG has decided to propose a dividend of 0.25 euros per share for the financial year 2017/18 to the annual general meeting on 17 July 2018.



For the financial year 2018/19, CropEnergies projects revenues between 840 and 900 million euros, an EBITDA in a range of 70 to 110 million euros, and an operating result between 30 and 70 million euros.



The full report for the financial year 2017/18 will be published on 16 May 2018.



