Active-Investors: Wired News - Reata Pharma Reports Positive Top-line Data from its Phase-2 LARIAT Trial

Stock Monitor: Athersys Post Earnings Reporting

Bardoxolone Methyl for Treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension

Pulmonary hypertension is a common complication of interstitial lung diseases, particularly the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). On an average, 50% of IPF patients develop pulmonary hypertension. Patients with pulmonary hypertension often experience chest pain, fainting episodes, shortness of breath, and swelling of ankles.

Bardoxolone methyl is an experimental, oral, once-daily activator of Nrf2 (nuclear factor-like 2). Nrf2 is a transcription factor that stimulates molecular pathways that restore the mitochondrial function and subsequently resolve inflammation. This, in turn, reduces oxidative stress, and prevents pro-inflammatory signaling.

Bardoxolone methyl has already received the orphan designation from FDA for the treatment of Alport syndrome and pulmonary arterial hypertension. At present, the drug is being evaluated in CARDINAL trial, which is a Phase-3 study for the treatment of Alport syndrome, and CATALYST trial, which is a Phase-3 study for the treatment of connective tissue disease-associated PAH (CTD-PAH).

About the Phase-2 LARIAT Trial

After Reata Pharma accomplished clinically meaningful improvements in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) in patients with CTD-PAH, it initiated small, exploratory studies in cohorts of pulmonary hypertension to explore potential expansion opportunities.

The Phase-2 LARIAT Trial aims to evaluate the effects of bardoxolone on 6MWD in patients with pulmonary hypertension and IPF or sarcoidosis, which are both common forms of interstitial lung diseases. The Phase-2 LARIAT Trial is a placebo-controlled trial, with the study duration of 16 weeks. This Trial randomized eight patients with IPF and 25 patients with sarcoidosis 2:1 to bardoxolone or placebo. This study had appropriate power to observe improvements in 6MWD compared to baseline.

So far, there are no approved therapies available for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension and interstitial lung disease. The available vasodilators that are approved for pulmonary arterial hypertension have not been able to provide the requisite results in these patients.

Trial Results

Results demonstrated meaningful improvements in the primary endpoint while no safety signals were identified.

Post 16 weeks of treatment, IPF patients who were administered bardoxolone showed a considerable increase in 6MWD from baseline of 38 m (p<0.05). In contrast, patients treated with placebo had a non-significant reduction of 13 m.

Sarcoidosis patients who were administered bardoxolone also showed a noteworthy increase in 6MWD at week-16 from baseline of 17 m (p<0.05), as compared to placebo-treated patients who had a non-significant increase of 9 m.

Colin Meyer, M.D., and Chief Medical Officer at Reata Pharma shared that the extent of six-minute walk distance increases noted in IPF patients was as large as the increases observed in CTD-PAH patients in the Phase-2 LARIAT study. These initial results, especially those observed in IPF patients, are very encouraging for the Company to continue its ongoing efforts in pulmonary hypertension. Once Reata Pharma completes its other Phase-2 trials, it will amass and analyze all available data from the mid-stage trials to determine prioritization and timing for all of its programs.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Reata Pharma's stock dropped 9.57%, ending the trading session at $20.69.

Volume traded for the day: 383.55 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 196.77 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, Reata Pharma's market cap was at $597.53 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

