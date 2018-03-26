Active-Investors: Free Research Report as PREIT's Q4 Results Beat Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Saul Centers Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, PREIT's total revenues came in at $99.77 million compared to $104.86 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total real estate revenues were $97.97 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $104.14 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total real estate revenue numbers topped market consensus estimates of $93.9 million. The Company generated revenues from base rent of $59.82 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $63.69 million in the year ago same period. The Company's expense reimbursements revenues were $27.47 million during Q4 FY17 versus $29.82 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's percentage rent revenues were $3.14 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $3.59 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's other real estate revenues increased to $7.05 million in Q4 FY17 from $5.85 million in Q4 FY16.

The shopping mall real estate investment trust reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $3.45 million, or $0.05 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss of $27.82 million, or $0.40 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's FFO, as adjusted for assets sold, stood at $39.68 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $38.96 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Moreover, Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted FFO of $0.48 per diluted share.

During the full year FY17, PREIT's total real estate revenues fell to $361.52 million from $394.60 million in FY16. The Company's net loss attributable to common shareholders was $61.29 million, or $0.89 loss per diluted share, in FY17, up from a loss of $27.20 million, or $0.40 loss per diluted share, in FY16. Furthermore, the Company's FFO, as adjusted for assets sold, came in at $124.11 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, in FY17 versus $125.63 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, in FY16.

Earnings Metrics

PREIT's total property operating expenses fell to $34.80 million in Q4 FY17 from $38.33 million in Q4 FY16. For Q4 FY17, the Company's general and administrative (G&A) expenses were $10.18 million compared to $9.56 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total operating expenses were $79.61 million in Q4 FY17 versus $82.66 million in the previous year's comparable quarter. The Company's same store bet operating income (NOI) increased to $62.66 million in Q4 FY17 from $60.93 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's same store NOI, less lease termination revenues, rose to $62.20 million in Q4 FY17 from $59.81 million in Q4 FY16.

The period end occupancy same store malls, excluding anchors, was 93.8% in Q4 FY17 versus 93.7% in Q4 FY16. The Company's total portfolio occupancy, excluding anchors, was 93.3% as on December 31, 2017, versus 93.6% as on December 31, 2016.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $136.41 million in FY17 compared to $147.61 million in FY16. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance was $15.35 million as on December 31, 2017, which came in higher than $9.80 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's mortgage loans payable was $1.06 billion as on December 31, 2017, lower than $1.22 billion as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company had reported term loans of $547.76 million as on December 31, 2017, versus $397.04 million as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its guidance for FY18, PREIT's management expects net loss to be in the range of ($0.16) per diluted share and ($0.03) per diluted share. Meanwhile, the Company's FFO per diluted share is forecasted to be between $1.50 and $1.60 for the year ending December 31, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust's stock dropped 1.66%, ending the trading session at $9.50.

Volume traded for the day: 760.31 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust's market cap was at $675.26 million.

The stock has a dividend yield of 8.84%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Retail industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors