Service Team, Inc.: Service Team Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

VILLA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2018 / Robert L. Cashman, President of Service Team Inc. (OTC PINK: SVTE) announced that Service Team Inc. has completed its report to the SEC for the fiscal quarter ending February 28, 2018.

The company is reporting sales of $844,886 for the three month period ending February 28, 2018. This compares to sales of $897,084 for the same three month period last year. This represents a reduction of approximately six (6%) compared to the prior year.

The company is also reporting sales of 1,776,346 for the six month period ending February 28, 2018. This compares to sales of 1,764,378 for the same six month period last year. This reflects the company's plan to limit growth, reduce borrowings, and focus on profitability

Service Team Inc. through its 100% owned subsidiary, Trade Leasing Inc, dba Delta Stag, manufactures refrigerated and dry freight truck bodies and vans primarily for the food industries.

About Service Team Inc.

Service Team Inc. is a fully reporting public company with its stock listed on the OTCPINK under the symbol SVTE. The company, dba Delta Stag, is a manufacturer of commercial truck bodies and truck parts in the Southern California area. Service Team Inc. acquired 100% of Delta Stag in June of 2013, and since that time has maintained a sustained growth.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

