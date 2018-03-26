Energy Management Systems Market to Gain From Growing Concerns to Minimize Carbon Footprints: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market anticipated in significant CAGR growth during the estimated period. An energy management system enables a centralized monitoring & control of energy use across building systems. The concept encompasses a broad spectrum of HVAC systems and also results according to stand-alone systems. EMS thus refers to a central control system that facilitates a single control via remote or application pads.

Technically, sensors can be applied throughout the building as they are efficient to gauge conditions such as light level, indoor/outdoor temperature and water temperature. Hence, with the installation of EMS data inputs enable information to adjust control components such as dimmers, chillers and boilers. Therefore, EMS technologies are more preferred and have become more affordable and extensively used.

Commercial acceptance of EMS gains a positive traction throughout the globe. Market driving factors responsible for the growth of energy management systems include growing concerns to minimize carbon footprints, government initiatives for designing energy infrastructure and government energy incentive. However, dearth of awareness and non-adherence to policies refrains the market growth in the estimated period.



Based on segmentation by software and services, the energy management systems market includes industrial EMS, utility EMS, residential EMS, enterprise carbon and energy management. Based on device, the segmentation for energy management systems market includes smart thermostats, smart plugs, in-house displays and load control switches.

Based on application, the segmentation for energy management systems market includes home energy management and building energy management. Segmentation based on solution includes carbon energy management, utility billing and customer information system and demand response management.



Access 119 page research report with TOC on "Energy Management Systems Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @

https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-energy-management-systems-market-professional-survey-report-2016

Based on vertical, the segmentation for energy management systems market include telecom and IT, power and energy, office and commercial buildings, manufacturing, municipal, university, schools and hospitals. Geographically, the energy management systems market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. North America anticipated in leading position for the market growth during the forecast period. APAC market also witnessed a higher CAGR owing to government policies and regulations. MEA regions however witnessed a slow growth due to lower awareness and moderate form of electrical infrastructure.

The key players in the energy management systems market include Siemens, General Electric, IBM, Itron, and CA Technologies, Comverge, Energate, Ecobee, Netatmo, Atmel, Honeywell, Nest Labs, Ecobee, General Electric, Elster, GridPoint, EnerNOC, EnergyHub, Tendril, Energate, ONZO, Honeywell, EcoFactor, and Eaton, Aclara, C3 Energy, Opower, EcoFactor, Schneider Electric.



This report studies Energy Management Systems in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

• Schneider Electric Se

• Siemens AG

• CA Tecnologies

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• Emerson Process Management

• Elster Group GMBH

By types, the market can be split into

• Software

• Devices

• Type III

By Application, the market can be split into

• Enterprise Carbon and Energy Management

• Demand Response Management (DRM)

• Utility Billing and Customer Information System (CIS)

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

APAC Grid Scale Battery Storage Market

APAC High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV ) Market

China All-Solid-State Battery Market

APAC Electrolytic Fixed Power Capacitors Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/