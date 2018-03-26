sprite-preloader
Montag, 26.03.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26.03.2018 | 13:28
(3 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017

Please find enclosed the Annual Report 2017 (http://www.odfjell.com/InvestorRelations/AnnualReportsAndPresentations/Pages/default.aspx) for Odfjell SE.

Hard copies of the report will be distributed upon request by contacting media@odfjell.com (mailto:media@odfjell.com). For more information, visit Odfjell.com (http://www.odfjell.com/Pages/default.aspx).

Odfjell SE Annual Report 2017_lowres (http://hugin.info/156/R/2179189/841117.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)