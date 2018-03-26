Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Air Liquide von 126,50 auf 126,10 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Theodora Lee Joseph passte ihre Prognosen für einige europäische Chemiekonzerne an die jüngste Geschäftsentwicklung sowie aktuelle Währungsveränderungen und Steuereffekte an. Für den französischen Industriegase-Hersteller habe sie deshalb ihre Gewinnschätzungen (EPS) für die Jahre 2018 bis 2020 reduziert, schrieb sie in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./edh/das

Datum der Analyse: 23.03.2018

dpa-AFX Broker - die Trader News von dpa-AFX

ISIN FR0000120073

AXC0078 2018-03-26/10:27