Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Worth 5,287 Units by 2025

PUNE, India, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Marketby Speed in Km/H (200-299, 300-399, Above 400), Track Length, Technology, Application, Propulsion (Electric & Dual), Component (Axle, Transformer, Traction Motor, Traction System), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets',the market is estimated to be 3,626 Units in 2018 and is projected to reach a market size of 5,287 Units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 58 market data Tables and78 Figures spread through 172 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market''

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/bullet-train-high-speed-market-203819069.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The market is driven by factors such as the need for rapid mass transit to reduce traffic congestion and journey time coupled with the demand for energy-efficient transport.

The wheel on rail technology segment is estimated to be the largest growing market in theBullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market during the forecast period, by technology

The wheel on rail technology segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market due to the rising demand for high-speed rail to avert the fatigue associated with alternate modes of transport such as roadways and airways. The exponential rise in high-speed rail ridership in the countries such as China and France has fueled the growth of the Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market. Also, the enhancement of current functional trains in high-speed operation is boosting the growth of the wheel on rail technology of bullet train/high-speed rail.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=203819069

The passenger segment is estimated to be the largest market in the Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market during the forecast period, by application type

The passenger segment is estimated to be the largest market segment, by volume, of the high-speed/bullet train market during the forecast period. The freight segment follows the passenger segment during the forecast period. The growing demand for eco-friendly transport with high luxury and comfort is attributed for the growth of the passenger segment of the Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market. Technological advancements in the high-speed rail industry is anticipated to push the growth of the freight segment of the Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market.

Europe is one of the leading regional markets forBullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Europe is projected to be the second fastest growing Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market by 2025. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the rising demand for energy-efficient transport coupled with enhanced comfort and safety in the transit system. Moreover, the consistent increase in passengers in high-speed rail is boosting the demand for high-speed trains. These factors are expected to trigger the growth of the Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in the region.

The key players in the Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market include Bombardier (Canada), Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Talgo (Spain), CAF (Spain), Kawasaki (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), CRRC (China), and Mitsubishi (Japan).

Know more about the Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/bullet-train-high-speed-market-203819069.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/automotive-transportation

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets