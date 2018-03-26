Active-Investors: Free Research Report as ACCO's Quarterly Sales Surged 30% and Adjusted EPS Soared 50%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on ACCO Brands Corp. (NYSE ACCO) ("ACCO"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ACCO. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on February 14, 2018. The world's leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of branded academic, consumer, and business products, delivered its best annual adjusted earnings and free cash flow in its twelve-year history as a public Company. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, ACCO's net sales surged 30% to $566.8 million from $437.6 million in Q4 2016, primarily driven by the Esselte acquisition. Excluding the effects of the acquisition and foreign exchange, the Company's comparable sales decreased 3% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $560.3 million.

For Q4 2017, ACCO reported a net income of $74.0 million, or $0.68 per share, including a tax benefit of $23.8 million and restructuring and integration charges of $7.4 million. This compared to a net income of $6.1 million, or $0.06 per share, in Q4 2016, which included refinancing-related charges of $31.5 million and transaction, integration, and restructuring charges of $5.1 million.

ACCO's adjusted net income increased to $52.7 million, or $0.48 per share, in Q4 2017 from $35.6 million, or $0.32 per share, in Q4 2016; primarily driven by the acquisition, lower interest expenses, and a lower effective tax rate. The Company's earnings numbers beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.44 per share.

For the full year FY17, ACCO's net sales increased 25% to $1.95 billion from $1.56 billion in FY16.

ACCO's net income was $131.7 million, or $1.19 per share, in FY17 and included restructuring, integration, transaction, and other charges of $35.5 million. This compared to a net income of $95.5 million, or $0.87 per share, in FY16, which included transaction, integration, restructuring, and other charges of $21.1 million. The Company's adjusted net income increased to $131.6 million, or $1.19 per share, in FY17 from $95.1 million, or $0.87 per share, in FY16. The improvement was primarily the result of acquisitions, gross margin expansion, lower interest expenses, and a lower normalized tax rate.

Business Segment Results

During Q4 2017, ACCO's North America segment's sales grew 0.4% to $253.2 million from $252.3 million in Q4 2016. The Esselte acquisition added 1.2% to sales, or $3.0 million, and foreign exchange added 0.6%. The segment's comparable sales decreased 1% on a y-o-y basis. The North America segment's operating income increased 13% to $46.1 million in Q4 2017 from $40.7 million in Q4 2016, while its adjusted operating income advanced 15% to $47.0 million in Q4 2017 from $40.8 million in the prior year's same quarter.

During Q4 2017, ACCO's Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) segment's sales soared 249% to $177.5 million from $50.9 million in Q4 2016. The Esselte acquisition added $127.8 million, or 251% to sales, and foreign exchange increased sales by 8%, while comparable sales dropped 10% on a y-o-y basis, due to lower volume in the legacy ACCO Brands business. In the reported quarter, the EMEA segment's operating income surged 186% to $22.6 million from $7.9 million in the prior year's comparable quarter, and its adjusted operating income increased 234% to $26.4 million in Q4 2017 from $7.9 million in Q4 2016, both primarily due to the acquisition.

For Q4 2017, ACCO's International segment's sales gained 1% to $136.1 million from $134.4 million in Q4 2016. The Esselte acquisition added 1%, or $1.6 million, to sales and foreign exchange added 2%, while comparable sales declined 2%, primarily due to lower sales in Australia. In the reported quarter, the segment's operating income rose 3% to $25.6 million from $24.8 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter, due to lower acquisition-related charges. The segment's adjusted operating income fell 5% to $25.7 million from $27.0 million in Q4 2016, due to the lower sales volume in Australia, as well as higher distribution costs associated with warehouse and systems consolidation, driven by the Pelikan Artline integration in Australia.

Cash Matters

ACCO outperformed its free cash flow guidance in FY17, delivering $178 million versus its expectations of closer to $150 million. The Company added $321 million of debt with the Esselte acquisition and then reduced debt by $133 million from strong cash flow during FY17. ACCO ended the year with a net leverage ratio of 2.6x per its bank covenants.

Business Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, ACCO is forecasting sales growth of approximately 2% and adjusted earnings growth to be in the band of 12% - 15%, reflecting a range of $1.33 - $1.37 per share, assuming a normalized tax rate of 28%. The Company's free cash flow is expected to be approximately $180 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, ACCO Brands' stock declined 2.81%, ending the trading session at $12.10.

Volume traded for the day: 446.85 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 5.22%

After last Friday's close, ACCO Brands' market cap was at $1.33 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 12.58.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Office Supplies industry.

