Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Zoetis' Quarterly Revenues Gained 13% and Adjusted EPS Soared 47%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Zoetis reported revenues of $1.46 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, reflecting an increase of 14% compared to $1.28 billion in Q4 2016. On an operational basis, the Company's revenues, excluding the impact of foreign exchange, increased 13% on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter. Zoetis' revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.40 billion.

For Q4 2017, Zoetis reported a net income of $81 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $154 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a net impact of $260 million for purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs, and certain significant items. Included in the $260 million, was a provisional net tax charge of $212 million related to recently-enacted tax legislation in the US.

For Q4 2017, Zoetis' adjusted net income was $341 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $232 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.66 per share.

For the full year FY17, Zoetis' revenues rose 9% to $5.31 billion compared to $4.89 billion in FY16. On an operational basis, the Company's revenues increased 8% on a y-o-y basis in FY17, excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

Zoetis' net income was $864 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, in FY17, an increase of 5% and 6%, respectively, compared to $821 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted net income was $1.19 billion, or $2.40 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $975 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted net income FY17 excluded the net impact of $321 million for purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs, and certain significant items.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Zoetis' US segment's revenues jumped 13% to $712 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's sales of companion animal products grew 15% in the reported quarter, driven by increased sales in its dermatology portfolio and several other new products, including Simparica® (sarolaner), an oral parasiticide.

In Q4 2017, the US segment's sales of livestock products grew 11% compared to the year ago same period, driven by a growth in its cattle and poultry portfolio. In the cattle portfolio, the growth was driven by increased sales of premium products, which were supported by favorable weather conditions that drove higher disease risk and incidence and more placements in feedlots, as well as the timing of promotional activities in the year ago same period. In the poultry portfolio, the growth was driven by increased sales of medicated feed additive products.

For Q4 2017, Zoetis' International segment's revenues rose 16% to $740 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's sales of companion animal products grew 23% on a reported basis and 18% on an operational basis, resulting primarily from increased sales of Zoetis' dermatology portfolio and Simparica. Sales of livestock products grew 14% on a reported basis and 11% on an operational basis, driven by a balanced growth across the Company's portfolio.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Zoetis is forecasting revenues to be in the range of $5.675 billion to $5.800 billion. The Company is estimating earnings per diluted share to be between $2.77 and $2.93, and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in the band of $2.96 to $3.10.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Zoetis' stock fell 1.78%, ending the trading session at $80.60.

Volume traded for the day: 2.60 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 10.85%; previous six-month period - up 25.47%; past twelve-month period - up 49.81%; and year-to-date - up 11.88%

After last Friday's close, Zoetis' market cap was at $39.32 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 36.92.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.62%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drugs - Generic industry.

