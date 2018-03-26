Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Wix's Quarterly Revenue Surged 41%; Adjusted EPS Rocketed 129%

Stock Monitor: Synacor Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Wix's revenue surged 41% to $118.5 million compared to revenue of $84.2 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $117.0 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, Wix's revenue soared 47% to $425.6 million compared to revenue of $290.1 million in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Wix's collections totaled $132.2 million, reflecting growth of 35% compared to collections of $97.7 million in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Wix's gross margin on a GAAP basis was 85%, the same as in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP gross margin in the reported quarter, was also 85%, the same as in the prior year's same quarter.

Wix's GAAP net loss in Q4 2017 was $6.6 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million, or $0.13 per share, for Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $7.2 million, or $0.16 per share, in the reported quarter compared to a non-GAAP net income of $3.0 million, or $0.07 per share, for the year earlier corresponding quarter. Wix's earnings met Wall Street's estimates of $0.16 per share.

Wix's GAAP net loss came in at $56.3 million, or $1.24 per share, for FY17 compared to a net loss of $46.9 million, or $1.12, per share in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net loss was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share, for FY17 compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $14.6 million, or $0.35 per share, in FY16.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, Wix added 170,000 net premium subscriptions to reach 3.2 million as of December 31, 2017, reflecting a 31% increase over the total number of subscriptions at the end of 2016.

Wix added 5.3 million registered users in Q4 2017. The Company's registered users as of December 31, 2017, were 119 million, representing a 22% increase compared to the end of Q4 2016.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, Wix's net cash provided by operating activities was $24.9 million, while capital expenditures totaled $5.4 million, leading to free cash flow of $19.6 million in the reported quarter compared to $18.7 million of free cash flow in the year earlier same quarter, representing a 5% y-o-y increase.

Outlook

For the first quarter 2018, Wix is forecasting revenue in the range of $135 million to $136 million, reflecting growth of 46% to 47% on a y-o-y basis. The Company is expecting collections in the band of $157 million to $158 million, representing growth of 37% to 38% compared to the year ago same period.

For the full year 2018, Wix is projecting revenue in the range of $591 million to $595 million, reflecting an increase of 39% to 40% on a y-o-y basis. The Company is expecting collections in the range of $645 million to $653 million and free cash flow between $98 million to $100 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Wix.com's stock fell 6.36%, ending the trading session at $78.80.

Volume traded for the day: 672.83 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 637.23 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.41%; previous three-month period - up 29.50%; past twelve-month period - up 19.39%; and year-to-date - up 36.92%

After last Friday's close, Wix.com's market cap was at $3.82 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Information Providers industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors